Bapcor Director Increases Performance Rights Holdings

Bapcor Limited’s director, Angus Robert McKay, has significantly increased his holdings with the acquisition of 942,086 Performance Rights. These rights were issued under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, reflecting shareholder approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with long-term performance goals.

