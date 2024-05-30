Baozun Inc. Outlines Voting Structure and Board

Baozun, Inc. Class A (HK:9991) has released an update.

Baozun Inc., a company with a unique weighted voting rights structure, has its Class A ordinary shares each carrying one vote, while Class B shares carry ten votes, cautioning shareholders and investors about the associated risks. The company’s American depositary shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol BZUN. Additionally, Baozun’s board comprises both executive and independent directors, with specialized committees for audit, compensation, and corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:9991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.