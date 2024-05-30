News & Insights

Stocks

Baozun Inc. Outlines Voting Structure and Board

May 30, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baozun, Inc. Class A (HK:9991) has released an update.

Baozun Inc., a company with a unique weighted voting rights structure, has its Class A ordinary shares each carrying one vote, while Class B shares carry ten votes, cautioning shareholders and investors about the associated risks. The company’s American depositary shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol BZUN. Additionally, Baozun’s board comprises both executive and independent directors, with specialized committees for audit, compensation, and corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:9991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.