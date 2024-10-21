Bannix Acquisition Corp. Extends Merger Deadline to 2024

The latest update is out from Bannix Acquisition Corp. ( (BNIX) ).

Bannix Acquisition Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), has extended its deadline to complete an initial business combination to November 14, 2024. This decision follows a stockholder-approved amendment allowing Bannix to extend the deadline by up to six months, with monthly increments, until March 2025. The extension is supported by financial contributions from its sponsor, Instant Fame LLC, making it a strategic move for investors keeping an eye on mergers and acquisitions in the financial markets.

