Banner Corp. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Banner Corp. (BANR) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $48.89 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $45.50 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Banner Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $49.22 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $171.96 million from $162.15 million last year.

Banner Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.89 Mln. vs. $45.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $171.96 Mln vs. $162.15 Mln last year.

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