Banking ETFs: How Do KBWB and FTXO Compare to Each Other?

Key Points

Invesco KBW Bank ETF carries a lower expense ratio and higher assets under management (AUM) compared to First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF manages a larger portfolio of 42 holdings but has seen lower 1-year total returns than Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF provides a slightly higher trailing-12-month dividend yield while maintaining a more concentrated basket of 26 securities

10 stocks we like better than Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Kbw Bank ETF ›

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) offers a lower-cost entry into the banking sector with higher recent returns, while the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) provides broader diversification.

Both funds target the domestic banking sector but follow different indexing methodologies to capture the industry performance. While the Invesco KBW Bank ETF tracks a market-cap-weighted index of money centers and regional banks, the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF uses a “smart” indexing approach focused on liquidity and fundamental factors such as volatility and growth.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric FTXO KBWB Issuer First Trust Invesco Expense ratio 0.6% 0.35% 1-yr return (as of June 8, 2026) 26.2% 36.0% Dividend yield 1.8% 2.0% Beta 0.89 1.02 AUM $290.8 million $5.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Invesco fund is more affordable, charging an expense ratio of 0.35% compared to the 0.6% for the First Trust fund. Additionally, the Invesco fund offers a higher payout for income-seeking investors through its distribution yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric FTXO KBWB Max drawdown (5 yr) (46.6%) (49.3%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,367 $1,523

What's inside

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) focuses entirely on the financial services sector, with 26 holdings representing 100% of the portfolio. Launched in 2011, it weights its positions using a modified market-cap approach to track national money center banks and thrifts. Its largest positions include Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) at 9.28%, The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) at 8.85%, and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at 7.84%. Over the trailing 12 months, the Invesco fund has paid $1.80 per share in dividends.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) also maintains 100% exposure to financial services but uses a broader selection of 42 holdings. Launched in 2016, its top holdings include Citigroup (NYSE:C)at 9.04%, Bank of America at 8.05%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) at 7.75%. This fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.68 per share. Both ETFs prioritize U.S.-listed institutions, but FTXO includes more regional players and mid-sized banks than its larger competitor, which tends to lean toward the industry heavyweights.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Which looks like the better buy

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) and the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) are both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on the banking sector. However, they differ in some key respects. Here’s what investors need to know about each of them.

First, let’s start with KBWB. This fund, started in 2011, is focused on national money centers, leading regional banks, and thrifts. Granted, its top holdings include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America — giant, global banking brands; however, these mega-caps comprise only about a third of the fund’s holdings. The rest is dedicated to smaller companies. Overall, the fund offers exposure at a reasonable cost. The fund charges an expense ratio of 0.35%. Finally, the fund’s 2.0% dividend yield is solid.

Then, there’s FTXO. This fund is slightly more diversified than KBWB, with 42 holdings rather than KBWB’s 26. It also has a greater share of regional banks. As for performance, FTXO has generated a total return of 148% since 2017, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. KBWB, by contrast, has generated a total return of 215%, with a CAGR of 12.6%. Both funds have underperformed the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 309%, with a CAGR of 15.7%.

In summary, for investors seeking exposure to the U.S. banking sector, KBWB may be of interest due to its lower fees, higher dividend yield, and better long-term performance. However, some investors may still favor FTXO due to its greater diversification.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Kbw Bank ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Kbw Bank ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Kbw Bank ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $440,440!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,950!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 16, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.