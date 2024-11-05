News & Insights

BankFinancial Projects Modest Loan Growth Amid Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Bankfinancial ( (BFIN) ) has provided an announcement.

BankFinancial Corporation’s fourth-quarter 2024 outlook foresees a modest increase in the loan portfolio driven by multi-family residential real estate loans, while deposits may slightly decline due to volatility among large commercial customers. Noninterest income is expected to rise, fueled by retail and commercial services, amid stable net interest income. The company remains focused on balancing liquidity and interest rate risk, even as investment securities decline to support commercial endeavors and liquidity needs.

