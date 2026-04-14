Bank7 Corp. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.01 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $10.34 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $33.78 million from $30.43 million last year.

Bank7 Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.01 Mln. vs. $10.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $33.78 Mln vs. $30.43 Mln last year.

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