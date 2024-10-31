Bank of Tianjin Announces Board Resignation and Appointments

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1578) has released an update.

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. HE Jia as an independent non-executive director, who will continue to serve until a successor is approved. The bank has proposed the appointment of Mr. FENG Jinghua and Mr. PENG Bing as new independent non-executive directors, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. These changes aim to enhance the diversity and effectiveness of the bank’s board.

