Bank of Queensland Updates Dividend Distribution Details

Bank of Queensland Limited has updated its dividend distribution announcement, specifically adjusting the Dividend Reinvestment Plan price and New Zealand Dollar exchange rate. This update pertains to the ordinary fully paid shares for the financial period ending August 31, 2024. Investors should note these changes as they consider their positions in the BOQ stock.

