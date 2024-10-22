News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Queensland Director Increases Shareholding

October 22, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has reported a change in director Andrew Peter Fraser’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 5,240 ordinary shares through on-market trades. The shares were acquired at an average price of approximately $6.95 per share over two days in October 2024. This move indicates a potential increase in Fraser’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:BOQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKQNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.