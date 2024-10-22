Bank of Queensland Director Increases Shareholding

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has reported a change in director Andrew Peter Fraser’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 5,240 ordinary shares through on-market trades. The shares were acquired at an average price of approximately $6.95 per share over two days in October 2024. This move indicates a potential increase in Fraser’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:BOQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.