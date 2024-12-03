Bank of Qingdao Gains Approval for Capital Issuance

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3866) has released an update.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. has been granted approval to issue up to RMB2.0 billion in capital replenishment instruments, providing the bank flexibility in deciding the types and timing of these issuances over the next 24 months. This move is aimed at strengthening the bank’s capital base, and investors might see this as an opportunity for strategic growth and stability in the financial sector.

