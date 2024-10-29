Bank of Princeton reports Q3 EPS (55c) vs. $1.19 last year

President/CEO Edward Dietzler commented, “We are thrilled with the Cornerstone acquisition. This acquisition, along with our recent one of Noah Bank, continues our long-term strategy of becoming the community bank of choice up and down the I95 corridor. Core loans and deposits are both up while asset quality and our capital position remain strong. The Bank is well positioned to continue our strong growth path with our experienced management team. Special thanks to our operations and technology teams who handled this acquisition.”

