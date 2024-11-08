Bank of Nova Scotia to Issue $50 Billion in Notes

Bank Of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has released an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is set to issue up to $50 billion in Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series I, allowing it to raise capital through these securities. Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. will act as the agent for these transactions, with the bank reserving the right to sell the notes directly. This move is part of the bank’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position.

For further insights into TSE:BNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.