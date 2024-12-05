Bank of Montreal to Repurchase 20 Million Shares

MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) has released an update.

The Bank of Montreal has announced plans to repurchase up to 20 million of its common shares, aiming to provide greater flexibility in managing its capital position. The repurchase, subject to regulatory approvals, will occur over the course of a year and represents about 2.7% of the bank’s public float. This move reflects BMO’s strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value while navigating current market conditions.

