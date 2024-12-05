News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Montreal to Repurchase 20 Million Shares

December 05, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Bank of Montreal has announced plans to repurchase up to 20 million of its common shares, aiming to provide greater flexibility in managing its capital position. The repurchase, subject to regulatory approvals, will occur over the course of a year and represents about 2.7% of the bank’s public float. This move reflects BMO’s strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value while navigating current market conditions.

For further insights into BULZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BULZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.