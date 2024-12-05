Bank Of Montreal To Purchase Up To 20 Mln Of Its Common Shares - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO, BMO) announced its intention to purchase for cancellation up to 20 million of its common shares under a normal course issuer bid. The proposed normal course issuer bid will provide the Bank with additional flexibility to manage its capital position. The common shares that may be repurchased represent approximately 2.7% of the 'public float' of common shares as of November 30, 2024.

Bank of Montreal also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The dividend on the common shares is payable on February 26, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 30, 2025.

