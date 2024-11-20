Bank of Montreal Expands with New Medium-Term Notes

MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) has released an update.

Bank of Montreal has registered several series of its Senior Medium-Term Notes with the SEC, aimed at strengthening its financial offerings. These notes, issued under various indentures, are designed to be enforceable and valid obligations, subject to standard legal considerations. The initiative indicates the bank’s ongoing commitment to diversify its investment products for the market.

