Bank of Marin announces upcoming retirement of CFO Tani Girton

Bank of Marin (BMRC) Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary Bank of Marin, announced that EVP, CFO, and Principal Accounting Officer Tani Girton will retire effective January 31, 2025, following a planned transition period. Dave Bonaccorso, who currently serves as the Bank’s treasurer, has been named her successor. Bonaccorso will assume the CFO and principal accounting officer roles on January 2, 2025, continuing to work closely with Girton to ensure a smooth transition.
