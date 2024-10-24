Bank of Ireland Sees Stake Reduction by MFS

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

The Massachusetts Financial Services Company has announced a reduction in its stake in Bank of Ireland Group plc, crossing the 8% threshold to now hold 7.97% of the voting rights. This change reflects a slight decrease from their previous position of 8.01%, signaling a notable shift in shareholder dynamics for the financial institution.

