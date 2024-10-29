Bank of Hawaii Q3 Earnings Beat, Provisions & Expenses Rise Y/Y

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 93 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with $1.17 earned in the year-ago quarter.



BOH's quarterly results benefited from an increase in deposits balance and net interest margin (NIM). A decline in net interest income (NII), along with a drop in loans balances and higher expenses, were undermining factors. A surge in provisions was another major headwind.



The company’s net income (GAAP basis) came in at $40.4 million, down 15.8% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $33.7 million.

BOH’s Revenues Decrease, Expenses Increase

BOH’s total revenues fell 5% year over year to $162.7 million in the third quarter. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.3 million.



NII was $117.6 million, down 2.7% year over year. NIM increased 5 basis points to 2.18%. Our estimate for NII and NIM was pegged at $116.5 million and 2.16%, respectively.



Non-interest income came in at $45.1 million, down 10.4% year over year. This included a $14.7 million gain from the early termination of private repurchase agreements, partially offset by a $4.6 million net loss related to investment securities sales. Adjusted for these items, noninterest income increased 9.9% year over year. The rise primaily stemmed from increase in trust and asset management income, and fees, exchange, and other service charges. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $43.5 million.



Non-interest expenses increased 1.4% to $107.1 million. It included a separation expense of $2.1 million and extraordinary expenses related to the Maui wildfires of $0.4 million. Adjusted for these items, noninterest expense increased 3.9% from adjusted non-interest expenses recorded in the year-ago quarter. We projected the metric to be $113.3 million.



The efficiency ratio was 65.81%, up from 61.66% recorded in the year-ago period. A rise in the efficiency ratio reflects lower profitability.

BOH’s Loans Decline, Deposits Increase

As of Sept. 30, 2024, total loans and leases balance dropped marginally from the year-ago quarter’s end to $13.9 billion.



Total deposits moved up 2.8% year over year to $21 billion. Our estimates for total loans and leases and total deposits were $13.8 billion and $20.8 billion, respectively.

BOH’s Credit Quality Deteriorates

As of Sept. 30, 2024, non-performing assets were $19.8 million, which jumped 71.7% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $12.8 million.



Net loans and lease charge-offs were $3.8 million, up $1.8 million from the year-ago quarter's level. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $3.5 million.



Provision for credit losses was $3 million, up 50% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $2.2 million.



The allowance for credit losses inched up 1.4% to $147.3 million. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $146.2 million.

BOH’s Capital Ratios Improve

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.05%, up from 12.53% as of Sept. 30, 2023. The total capital ratio was 15.11%, which rose from 13.56% in the year-ago period.



The ratio of tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets was 9.17%, which increased from 8.1% at the end of the year-ago quarter.

BOH’s Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

Return on average assets was 0.69% at the end of third-quarter 2024, which declined from 0.78% reported in the prior-year quarter. Return on average shareholders' equity was 9.9%, down from 13.92% as of Sept. 30, 2023.

BOH's Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, the Bank of Hawaii did not repurchase any shares. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million.

Our View on BOH

Persistently rising expenses are likely to hurt Bank of Hawaii’s bottom-line growth. Further, declining fee income limits top-line expansion. A fall in loan balances was another headwind. However, strong capital ratios and rising deposit balance will support its financials.

Currently, BOH carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Performance of Other Banks

WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30) earnings of 71 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. Also, the bottom line declined 1.4% year over year.



The results reflected a rise in NII and non-interest income, driven by the acquisition of Luther Burbank Corporation in February. This supported WAFD’s top line. Higher loan balances and nil provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses acted as a spoilsport.



Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.33 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. The bottom line compared favorably with $1.12 per share registered in the year-ago quarter.



HWC’s results were aided by an increase in non-interest income and NII. Lower expenses and provisions were positives. However, the decline in total loans and deposits affected the results to some extent.

