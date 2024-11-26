Bank of Hawaii initiated with an Overweight rating, $90 target at Stephens

As previously reported, Stephens initiated coverage of Bank of Hawaii (BOH) with an Overweight rating and $90 price target The firm notes its 2026 forecasts are above consensus, predominantly on a stronger net interest margin and income view, fueled by latent earning asset repricing and despite taking what it views to be “a relatively conservative forecasting approach.” The bank’s differentiated funding position, with number one market share in Hawaii, should allow for deposit pricing power with lower rates, argues the firm, which also favors the company’s low-risk credit portfolio.

