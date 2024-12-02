News & Insights

Bank of Georgia Group PLC Reveals Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, a key player in the Georgian and Armenian financial markets, announced its total voting rights as of November 2024. With 44,483,147 voting rights in circulation, shareholders are advised to use this figure for determining their interest in the company. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparency in its shareholder communications.

