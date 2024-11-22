Bank First National Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bank First Corporation showcases strong growth and financial health, reporting a rise in total assets to $4.29 billion and an increase in earnings per share to $4.75 in the first nine months of 2024. The bank continues to focus on organic growth through community banking and strategic partnerships, alongside successful acquisitions, contributing to its competitive edge. With a solid capital position and a commitment to innovation, Bank First is poised for future expansion. Recent developments include a new branch in Sturgeon Bay, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth.

