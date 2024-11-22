News & Insights

Stocks

Bank First National Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

November 22, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Bank First National ( (BFC) ).

Bank First Corporation showcases strong growth and financial health, reporting a rise in total assets to $4.29 billion and an increase in earnings per share to $4.75 in the first nine months of 2024. The bank continues to focus on organic growth through community banking and strategic partnerships, alongside successful acquisitions, contributing to its competitive edge. With a solid capital position and a commitment to innovation, Bank First is poised for future expansion. Recent developments include a new branch in Sturgeon Bay, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth.

For a thorough assessment of BFC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.