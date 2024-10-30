Bank of Communications Releases Stable Q3 2024 Results

Bank of Communications Co (HK:3328) has released an update.

Bank of Communications Co. has reported a slight growth in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 2024, with a 3.8% increase in total assets and a 6.1% rise in loans and advances to customers. Despite a modest climb in net operating income, the bank experienced a small decline in net profit compared to the previous year. The results indicate a stable financial footing, appealing to investors and stakeholders tracking the company’s market progress.

For further insights into HK:3328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.