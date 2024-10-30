News & Insights

Bank of Communications Releases Stable Q3 2024 Results

October 30, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Bank of Communications Co (HK:3328) has released an update.

Bank of Communications Co. has reported a slight growth in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 2024, with a 3.8% increase in total assets and a 6.1% rise in loans and advances to customers. Despite a modest climb in net operating income, the bank experienced a small decline in net profit compared to the previous year. The results indicate a stable financial footing, appealing to investors and stakeholders tracking the company’s market progress.

