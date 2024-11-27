News & Insights

Bank of Communications Boosts Stability with New Bonds

November 27, 2024 — 06:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Communications Co (HK:3328) has released an update.

Bank of Communications Co. has successfully completed the issuance of its first 2024 tranche of Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity non-capital bonds, raising RMB30 billion. These fixed-rate bonds, with a four-year term and a 2.11% coupon rate, are part of the bank’s strategy to strengthen its financial resilience. This move highlights the bank’s commitment to bolstering its financial stability amidst evolving market conditions.

