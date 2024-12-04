Bank of Chongqing Updates H Shares Dividend Closure

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Bank of Chongqing has announced a change in the book closure period for its H shares to determine entitlement to dividends for the first three quarters of 2024. The new book closure period is set from December 31, 2024, to January 6, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2024. Shareholders must ensure their transfer documents are lodged by December 30, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend.

