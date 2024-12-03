Bank of America Shares Trade Near 52-Week High: How to Play BAC Stock?

Bank of America BAC shares have been performing well this year. The stock is currently trading near its 52-week high of $48.08 (touched on Black Friday, Nov. 29).



Quarter to date, BAC stock has risen 18.6%, outperforming the Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500 Index. Also, it has fared better than its industry peers — Citigroup C and JPMorgan JPM.

Quarter-to-Date Price Performance





Technical indicators also suggest strength for BAC. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages





This signals robust upward momentum and price stability for Bank of America. It also underscores positive market sentiments and confidence in the company's financial health and prospects, which are expected to be driven by strategic expansion efforts and positive changes in macroeconomic factors.

Bank of America & Interest Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve has lowered the interest rates twice since September. Now, the fed fund rates stand in the 4.5-4.75% range. Fed funds futures now indicate a roughly 75% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut at the FOMC meeting on Dec. 17-18, according to CMEGroup’s FedWatch Tool.



Bank of America will be a big beneficiary from lower interest rates. Being highly sensitive to interest rates, the company faces tremendous pressure on its net interest income (NII) because of soaring funding costs. During the pandemic, it piled up billions of dollars worth of long-dated Treasuries and mortgage bonds at low rates. With the Fed aggressively raising interest rates since early 2022, the company has been sitting on huge paper losses, which hurt NII expansion.



Though its NII reached a trough in the second quarter of 2024 and increased in the third quarter, the growth is expected to be uneven. Management expects NII to rise in the fourth quarter on the assumption of two rate cuts in the quarter and a modest increase in both loans and deposits.

Net Interest Income





BAC projects NII to keep growing into the next year with some quarterly volatility as the Fed keeps lowering rates.

BAC’s Branch Expansion & Digital Initiatives

Bank of America’s aggressive branch expansion across the United States as part of a broader strategy to solidify customer relationships and tap into new markets will drive NII growth over time. The company announced plans to open more than 165 new financial centers by 2026-end, with nearly 40 set to open this year.



This new wave of expansion follows the branch network growth plans announced by Bank of America in June 2023. The plan focused on entering nine new markets, including Omaha, Boise and Milwaukee.



The bank's strategic investment in new financial centers and push into new markets reflect a broader industry shift toward optimizing branch networks to deepen customer relationships and tap into new business opportunities. In this competitive environment, the ability to blend digital convenience with in-person expertise is expected to give Bank of America long-term leverage in the evolving banking landscape.



BAC’s consumer mobile banking app now serves more than 47 million active users, and roughly 23 million consumers use Zelle, which has become a dominant way to move money.

Digital Adoption





Almost 87% of BAC’s global banking clients are digitally active, and the company’s CashPro platform uses AI to streamline service requests. BAC plans to continue strengthening its technology initiatives and spend heavily on these. These efforts help it attract and retain customers and boost cross-selling opportunities.

BAC’s Fortress Balance Sheet & Solid Liquidity

Bank of America’s liquidity profile remains solid. As of Sept. 30, 2024, average global liquidity sources were $947 billion. Also, the company’s investment-grade long-term credit ratings of A1, A- and AA- from Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, respectively, and a stable outlook allow easy access to the debt market.



BAC continues to reward shareholders handsomely. After it cleared the 2024 stress test, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 8% to 26 cents per share. In the last five years, it has hiked dividends four times, with an annualized growth rate of 8.4%. Currently, the company's payout ratio is 33% of earnings.

Dividend Yield





In July, the company authorized a $25 billion stock repurchase program, effective Aug. 1, to replace the previous program. As of Sept. 30, 2024, almost $22.4 worth of buyback authorization remained available.

Bullish Analyst Sentiments for BAC

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $3.27 and $3.65 per share for 2024 and 2025, respectively, has moved marginally upward.

Estimate Revision Trend





These upward adjustments reflect a positive sentiment among analysts and suggest encouraging prospects.

Earnings Estimates





Bank of America Stock Trading at a Discount

Bank of America stock is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 1.83X. This is below the industry’s 2.73X. This shows the stock is inexpensive currently.

Price-to-Tangible Book Ratio (TTM)





BAC stock is inexpensive compared with JPM, which has a P/TB of 2.72X. On the other hand, it is trading at a premium C’s P/TB of 0.82X.

Bank of America Stock: In a Nutshell

Bank of America's global presence, diversified revenues, branch openings, relatively lower rates and technological innovations to attract and retain customers provide a solid base for organic growth. While challenges like high funding costs and higher regulatory capital requirements as part of the Basel 3 end-game remain, inexpensive valuation makes the stock worth considering.



Hence, given the company’s strong fundamentals and positive estimate revisions, we believe investors should consider parking their cash in BAC at its current price levels for solid long-term returns despite premium valuation.



Bank of America currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

