News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Bank of America: Sell Stocks when Fed Starts Rate Cuts

August 02, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Bank of America (BA) suggests selling stocks when the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, as there’s a growing chance the U.S. economy might slow down sharply. This advice came from strategist Michael Hartnett after U.S. stock indices like the S&P 500 (SPY) dropped following a jobs report that showed a big slowdown in hiring. Plus, the ISM Manufacturing PMI fell for the fourth month in a row.

Hartnett said it’s a good idea to sell after the first rate cut because the risk of a “hard landing” (a recession) is rising, even though many fund managers expect the economy to have a soft landing (falling inflation with no recession).

He noted that the connection between job growth and manufacturing activity is a warning sign. The only other time manufacturing contracted without job losses was from September 1984 to April 1986. July’s jobs report showed only 114K new jobs, much lower than the 178K expected.

Interestingly, Bank of America put out a report last week saying that the “Magnificent Seven” stocks were only a bad jobs report away from a major drop. Although today’s trading action isn’t really considered a major drop–except for Amazon (AMZN), which is mostly down because of its earnings results–it was caused by a weak jobs report and could potentially be the start of a bear market. In fact, the Nasdaq (QQQ) is now in correction territory, meaning it’s down more than 10% from its high.

Which Magnificent Seven Stock Is the Best Buy?

Of the Magnificent Seven stocks—Amazon, Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA)—analysts expect the most upside potential from AMZN. In fact, its $225.03 per share price target implies over 34.58% upside potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AMZN
GOOGL
META
MSFT
NVDA
SPY
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.