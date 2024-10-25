News & Insights

Bank of America may be targeted by activist investors, NY Post reports

October 25, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Bank of America (BAC) may be targeted by activist investors, Charles Gasparino writes in The New York Post’s “On the Money” column. Gasparino writes that the bank’s five-year chart of the stock is weak, rival banks have new CEOs and are slimming down non-core businesses, while BofA CEO Brian Moynihan “seems to be doing much of nothing,” with no big new hires, his “inability” to use the bank’s balance sheet costing the bank deals, and “he thinks he deserves to stick around for five more years until he’s 70.”

