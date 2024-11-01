News & Insights

Stocks
BAND

Bandwidth’s Strong Q3 Performance Boosts 2024 Outlook

November 01, 2024 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bandwidth ( (BAND) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bandwidth presented to its investors.

Bandwidth Inc. is a global cloud communications software company that provides voice calling, text messaging, and emergency services solutions, leveraging its unique combination of APIs, AI capabilities, and an owner-operated network. The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive growth in revenue and profitability. Bandwidth exceeded its guidance ranges for the quarter, prompting an upward revision of its full-year outlook.

In the third quarter of 2024, Bandwidth achieved a record revenue of $194 million, reflecting a 28% increase compared to the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant rise, reaching $24 million, up by 74% year-over-year. The company’s strong financial performance is attributed to robust growth across all its product lines and customer segments, alongside the successful launch of its next-generation Universal Platform, which aims to consolidate and expand real-time communications services globally.

Additionally, Bandwidth has expanded its offerings by becoming the largest provider of bring-your-own-carrier integrations and registering as an RBM partner with Google, which positions the company to facilitate Rich Communication Services across key markets. These strategic moves are designed to enhance customer experience and broaden Bandwidth’s market reach.

Looking ahead, Bandwidth remains committed to long-term, profitable growth, with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The company has raised its guidance for the full year 2024, with anticipated revenue between $737 million and $747 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $78 million to $80 million, reflecting confidence in its ongoing business momentum and strategic initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.