Bandwidth (BAND) Price Target Increased by 86.73% to 46.66

The average one-year price target for Bandwidth (NasdaqGS:BAND) has been revised to $46.66 / share. This is an increase of 86.73% from the prior estimate of $24.99 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $57.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.52% from the latest reported closing price of $51.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bandwidth. This is an decrease of 176 owner(s) or 52.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAND is 0.08%, an increase of 71.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 24,990K shares. The put/call ratio of BAND is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cypress Point Investment Management holds 1,508K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,195K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 833K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 664K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 52.30% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 619K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.