Bancolombia Restructures with New Holding Company

Bancolombia (CIB) has released an update.

Bancolombia S.A. plans to restructure its corporate framework by establishing a new holding company, Grupo Cibest S.A., aimed at optimizing capital and enhancing business flexibility. This move will allow Bancolombia to remain a financial entity, while Grupo Cibest will become the parent company, maintaining shareholders’ rights and share structures. Both entities’ shares will continue to be traded on the Colombian and New York stock exchanges.

