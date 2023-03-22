BanColombia (CIB) Declares $0.73 Dividend

BanColombia said on March 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.93 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.70%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 1.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 65.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.42% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for BanColombia is $26.72. The forecasts range from a low of $22.74 to a high of $31.09. The average price target represents an increase of 14.42% from its latest reported closing price of $23.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BanColombia is $25,781,811MM, an increase of 24.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6,414.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in BanColombia. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIB is 0.19%, a decrease of 53.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 31,023K shares. The put/call ratio of CIB is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Vontobel Asset Management holds 2,522K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIB by 31.27% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,132K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIB by 5.81% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,586K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIB by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 1,521K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing a decrease of 20.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIB by 14.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIB by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Bancolombia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bancolombia S.A. is a full-service financial institution that provides financial products and services in Colombia, Panama, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, Peru and Guatemala. Bancolombia is one of the six banking-related companies of the COLCAP index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.