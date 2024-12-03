News & Insights

Bancolombia Announces Corporate Restructuring Plans

December 03, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Bancolombia (CIB) has released an update.

Bancolombia S.A. has filed a registration statement with the U.S. SEC to facilitate a corporate restructuring that involves creating a new parent company, Grupo Cibest S.A. This strategic move is aimed at reorganizing Bancolombia’s corporate structure, and the registration is necessary for issuing new shares under U.S. law. Investors should watch for updates as the SEC review process progresses.

