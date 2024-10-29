News & Insights

Banco Santander Reports 9M 2024 Financial Results

October 29, 2024 — 01:59 am EDT

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has released its financial results for the first nine months of 2024, utilizing non-IFRS financial indicators and alternative performance measures to assess its performance. These metrics provide a comparison of operating performance across periods, although they may not be directly comparable to those used by other companies. The report also includes non-financial information related to environmental, social, and governance issues.

