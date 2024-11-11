Banco Santander Executive’s Strategic Stock Transactions

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander’s Senior Executive Vice-President, Mr. Mahesh Chatta Aditya, recently engaged in stock transactions involving American Depositary Receipts of the company on the New York Stock Exchange. These transactions included both the purchase of shares through an automatic dividend reinvestment plan and their subsequent disposal, with slight variations in the transaction prices.

