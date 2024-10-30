Banco Santander Brasil Releases Interim Financial Statements

Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) has released an update.

Banco Santander Brasil has released its consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, showing a significant increase in financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. The review conducted by independent auditors found no significant issues, affirming the bank’s adherence to international accounting standards.

