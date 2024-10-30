News & Insights

Stocks

Banco Santander Brasil Releases Interim Financial Statements

October 30, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) has released an update.

Banco Santander Brasil has released its consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, showing a significant increase in financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. The review conducted by independent auditors found no significant issues, affirming the bank’s adherence to international accounting standards.

For further insights into BSBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.