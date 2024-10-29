News & Insights

Banco Santander Brasil Files October 2024 Form 6-K

October 29, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) has released an update.

Banco Santander Brasil has submitted its Form 6-K for October 2024, a regulatory requirement under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This filing ensures transparency and compliance for its foreign private issuer status, crucial for investors monitoring international financial markets. The report was signed by key executives, highlighting the bank’s commitment to regulatory adherence.

