News & Insights

Stocks

Banco di Desio Reports Strong Profit Growth and Stability

November 07, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco di Desio e Della Brianza SPA (IT:BDB) has released an update.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. reported a consolidated net profit of 116.4 million Euros for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 20.9% increase in ordinary performance compared to the previous year. The bank’s revenue grew by 11.5%, fueled by a rise in interest margins and net commissions, while maintaining stable risk costs. The bank demonstrated financial robustness with a CET1 ratio of 17.67% and continued to support the economy through increased loans and deposits.

For further insights into IT:BDB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.