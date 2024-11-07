Banco di Desio Reports Strong Profit Growth and Stability

Banco di Desio e Della Brianza SPA (IT:BDB) has released an update.
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. reported a consolidated net profit of 116.4 million Euros for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 20.9% increase in ordinary performance compared to the previous year. The bank’s revenue grew by 11.5%, fueled by a rise in interest margins and net commissions, while maintaining stable risk costs. The bank demonstrated financial robustness with a CET1 ratio of 17.67% and continued to support the economy through increased loans and deposits.
