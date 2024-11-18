News & Insights

Banco Desio Expands Retail Loan Portfolio

November 18, 2024 — 12:51 pm EST

Banco di Desio e Della Brianza SPA (IT:BDB) has released an update.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza SPA has successfully acquired €101 million worth of retail loan credits from Sigla S.r.l., as part of its ‘Beyond 2026’ strategic plan to enhance consumer lending and diversify revenue streams. This acquisition involves about 7,000 contracts backed by salary assignments, aligning with the bank’s goal to expand its financial offerings with minimal capital absorption.

