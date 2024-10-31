Banco de Sabadell Appoints New Financial Director

Banco de Sabadell (ES:SAB) has released an update.

Banco de Sabadell has announced the appointment of Sergio Palavecino Tomé as the new General Director of Financial Management, following the voluntary resignation of Leopoldo Alvear Trenor. This leadership change is set to take effect on November 18, 2024, pending regulatory approval.

For further insights into ES:SAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.