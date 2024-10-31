News & Insights

Banco de Sabadell Appoints New Financial Director

October 31, 2024 — 02:04 am EDT

Banco de Sabadell (ES:SAB) has released an update.

Banco de Sabadell has announced the appointment of Sergio Palavecino Tomé as the new General Director of Financial Management, following the voluntary resignation of Leopoldo Alvear Trenor. This leadership change is set to take effect on November 18, 2024, pending regulatory approval.

