Banco Comercial Reports Strong Q3 for Bank Millennium

Bank Millennium, majority-owned by Banco Comercial Português, reported a 19% increase in net income for the first nine months of 2024, reaching PLN 547 million, despite ongoing costs related to CHF-denominated mortgage loans. The bank’s capital ratios improved significantly, with the Total Capital Ratio rising to 17.9% by September 2024. However, challenges remain with increased operating costs and a slight decrease in net fees and commissions.

