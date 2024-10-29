News & Insights

Banco Comercial Reports Strong Q3 for Bank Millennium

October 29, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Banco Comercial Portugues (GB:0RJN) has released an update.

Bank Millennium, majority-owned by Banco Comercial Português, reported a 19% increase in net income for the first nine months of 2024, reaching PLN 547 million, despite ongoing costs related to CHF-denominated mortgage loans. The bank’s capital ratios improved significantly, with the Total Capital Ratio rising to 17.9% by September 2024. However, challenges remain with increased operating costs and a slight decrease in net fees and commissions.

