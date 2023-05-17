Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (BBDO) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBDO is 0.00%, an increase of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.74% to 795K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.30% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR is 3.08. The forecasts range from a low of 2.36 to a high of $4.52. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from its latest reported closing price of 2.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR is 131,935MM, an increase of 65.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ethic holds 155K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDO by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 155K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDO by 89.04% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 96K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDO by 68.32% over the last quarter.

KCS Wealth Advisory holds 67K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 61K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 55.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDO by 55.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.