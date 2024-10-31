Banco Bradesco Files Key SEC Report

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) has released an update.

Banco Bradesco SA, a major financial institution in Brazil, has submitted its Form 6-K report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for October 2024. This filing is significant for investors and market watchers as it provides insights into the bank’s financial activities and compliance with international regulations. Such reports are crucial for evaluating the bank’s performance and strategic direction in the global financial market.

