Banco Bradesco downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Neutral from Overweight without a price target The firm says that while Bradesco has been gradually improving its results, the improvements have been slower than expected. The analyst is concerned that this will continue to be the case in 2025 as “necessary investments remain,” and significant cost-to-income improvements may be postponed until 2026.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BBD:
- Banco Bradesco SA Reports Stable Shareholdings
- Banco Bradesco Reports Steady Growth Amid Strategic Moves
- Banco Bradesco Files Key SEC Report
- Banco Bradesco SA Highlights Regulatory Compliance
- BBD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.