Banco Bradesco downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Neutral from Overweight without a price target The firm says that while Bradesco has been gradually improving its results, the improvements have been slower than expected. The analyst is concerned that this will continue to be the case in 2025 as “necessary investments remain,” and significant cost-to-income improvements may be postponed until 2026.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.