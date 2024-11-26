News & Insights

Banco BPM Resists UniCredit’s Unsolicited Offer Amid Strategic Concerns

November 26, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.

UniCredit has launched an unsolicited public exchange offer for Banco BPM’s shares, proposing a per share consideration that Banco BPM’s Board finds undervalues their potential. The offer has sparked concerns about Banco BPM’s strategic autonomy and potential impacts on employment, with significant synergies claimed but not factored into the offer’s terms. Banco BPM emphasizes its continued focus on its 2023-2026 plan and other strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

