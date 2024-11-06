Banco BPM Reports Strong Profit Growth and Dividend Increase

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.
Banco BPM S.p.A. has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with an adjusted net profit of €1,245 million, marking a 25.1% increase year-over-year. The bank has also announced an interim dividend of €600 million, contributing to a total distribution to shareholders of €1.45 billion for the year. Notably, Banco BPM has achieved significant capital strength with a CET 1 ratio of 15.5%, indicating enhanced financial stability.
