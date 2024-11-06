News & Insights

Banco BPM Announces Tender Offer for Anima Holding

November 06, 2024 — 12:53 pm EST

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.

Banco BPM Vita S.p.A. has announced a voluntary public tender offer to acquire all ordinary shares of Anima Holding S.p.A., aiming to delist the shares from Euronext Milan. The offer includes a premium on the share price, positioning Banco BPM Vita as a significant player in the Italian financial market. This strategic move reflects Banco BPM’s ongoing efforts to integrate and expand its insurance business.

