Banco BPM Announces Tender Offer for Anima Holding

Banco BPM Vita S.p.A. has announced a voluntary public tender offer to acquire all ordinary shares of Anima Holding S.p.A., aiming to delist the shares from Euronext Milan. The offer includes a premium on the share price, positioning Banco BPM Vita as a significant player in the Italian financial market. This strategic move reflects Banco BPM’s ongoing efforts to integrate and expand its insurance business.

