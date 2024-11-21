BancFirst Announces Dividend and Interest Payments

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BancFirst Corporation has declared a $0.46 per share dividend on its common stock, payable January 15, 2025, for shareholders recorded by December 31, 2024. Additionally, it will pay interest on its 7.20% Junior Subordinated Debentures, resulting in a $0.45 per share dividend on trust preferred securities, also payable on January 15, 2025.

