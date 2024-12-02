News & Insights

Stocks

Baltic Classifieds Group Revises Financial Results Timing

December 02, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has corrected the publication time for its Interim Financial Results, now set for 7:00 am on December 5, 2024, instead of the previously announced 9:00 am. The company, a leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.

For further insights into GB:BCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.