Baltic Classifieds Group Revises Financial Results Timing

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has corrected the publication time for its Interim Financial Results, now set for 7:00 am on December 5, 2024, instead of the previously announced 9:00 am. The company, a leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.

