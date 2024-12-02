Baltic Classifieds Group Revises Financial Results Timing

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has corrected the publication time for its Interim Financial Results, now set for 7:00 am on December 5, 2024, instead of the previously announced 9:00 am. The company, a leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.
