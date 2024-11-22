Ballymore Resources Director Increases Shareholdings

Ballymore Resources Limited (AU:BMR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ballymore Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Andrew Greville acquired an additional 100,000 ordinary shares at $0.13 per share, increasing his total holdings to 3,486,765 ordinary shares. This move reflects a positive outlook from the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.
For further insights into AU:BMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.