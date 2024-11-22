News & Insights

Stocks

Ballymore Resources Director Increases Shareholdings

November 22, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ballymore Resources Limited (AU:BMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ballymore Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Andrew Greville acquired an additional 100,000 ordinary shares at $0.13 per share, increasing his total holdings to 3,486,765 ordinary shares. This move reflects a positive outlook from the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:BMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.