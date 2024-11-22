Ballymore Resources Director Increases Shareholdings

Ballymore Resources Limited (AU:BMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ballymore Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Andrew Greville acquired an additional 100,000 ordinary shares at $0.13 per share, increasing his total holdings to 3,486,765 ordinary shares. This move reflects a positive outlook from the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:BMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.